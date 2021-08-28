A total of 17 cases of COVID-19 have now been traced back to an event organized by a Vaughan dance studio earlier this month.

York Region Public Health says that the event was held by NINE Dance Academy and Performing Dance Arts at The Royalton Hospitality on Weston Road between August 17 and 19.

They say that an outbreak was then declared on Aug. 24.

York Regional Public Health is currently in the process of following up with contacts of the positive cases that have been identified so far.

In the meantime, York Region Public Health is encouraging anyone who is symptomatic to self-isolate and seek out a COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.