

Chris Fox, CP24.com





At least 17 pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Thursday night as steady rain created dangerous road conditions in some parts of the city.

Paramedics confirmed the alarming total to CP24 on Friday morning.

While the incidents took place at locations across the city, police say that at least four of them occurred on Kipling Avenue.

One of those accidents happened just north of Finch Avenue at Annabelle Drive at around 8:45 p.m., resulting in life-threatening injuries to a man in his 90s.

"Too many people are being injured on our roads," a message posted to the Toronto police Traffic Services Twitter account on Friday morning reads. "Collisions are preventable and discussion within families about road safety are necessary. Less daylight, rain, rushed lifestyles, distractions, speed are all factors."

There were no fatal collisions involving pedestrians on Thursday night, despite the high number of incidents.