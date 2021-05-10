Another COVID-19 quarantine hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport is grappling with an outbreak of the virus.

Peel Public Health has issued a partial closure order for the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at 3279 Caroga Drive in Mississauga.

According to the health unit, the hotel was partially closed on May 8 under a section 22 order allowing the health unit to shutter businesses that have reported five or more COVID-19 cases within the past 14 days.

Peel Public Health would not provide details about the closure, including how many staff members and/or guests have been affected, citing privacy concerns.

A spokesperson for Peel Public Health would not confirm that the COVID-19 cases at the hotel are related.

However a notice found posted on the hotel’s front door on Monday said that the business has been closed by the health unit since Saturday and that there is an outbreak declared there.

Peel health officials define an outbreak as two or more lab confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14 day period.

The health unit is not publicly listing businesses in outbreak, though it is listing those fully or partially closed under Section 22 orders.

The hotel is one of 20 government-approved quarantine hotels in the Greater Toronto Area where travellers returning to the country must stay for three days pending the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

News of the closure comes a week after Toronto Public Health reported that 13 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at another quarantine hotel near the airport.

In that case, Toronto Public Health said it would not close the hotel because it was providing an essential service.