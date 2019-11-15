

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





At least one person has been seriously injured as firefighters continue to battle a four-alarm blaze at a North York highrise.

The fire broke out at a building on Gosford Boulevard, just north of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said the blaze was initially located on the 8th and 9th floor.

The fire then has spread to a unit on the 7th floor, two on the 8th floor, and one on the 9th floor, Toronto Fire said.

Video from the scene shows active flames and heavy smoke billowing out of the building.

One person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted multiple patients have been rescued by firefighters and are now being assessed by paramedics.

Pegg is advising residents inside the building who see smoke or fire to call 911.

TTC buses have been called to provide shelter.