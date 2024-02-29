Police are trying to identify a suspect who they say shot a woman in the face with a pellet gun during a random attack in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred outside Mary Shadd Public School, near McLevin Avenue and Neilson Road, at around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a 76-year-old woman was going for her daily stroll along Hupfield Trail when she was approached by a suspect from behind.

The suspect, police said, then shot the woman in the hand and face with a pellet gun before fleeing the area.

She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently resting at home, police said during an update on Thursday morning.

“It doesn’t appear to be targeted at this time. It does appear to be random,” Const. Laurie McCann told reporters on Thursday.

Investigators have released a limited a description of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a three-quarter length grey jacket, black pants and dark clothing covering their face and head.

Police have also released photos of the suspect but say the images are not particularly clear.

“Please check your cameras,” McCann said in an appeal to the public. “This person may frequent the area and they may have caught them on their camera without even knowing.”