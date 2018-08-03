August long weekend: What's open and closed?
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 3:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 3:18PM EDT
With warm temperatures this August long weekend, most Torontonians will be spending their time off outdoors but here is a look at what is open and closed throughout the city.
A high of 30 C is expected for Saturday, 32 C for Sunday and 31 for Monday.
Monday is the civic holiday, which means some businesses and services will be closed but others will remain open.
What’s open?
- LCBO locations
- The Beer Store locations
- Grocery stores
- Most malls around the GTA, including the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, and Sherway Gardens.
- Most tourist attractions, including the Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and Canada’s Wonderland
What’s closed?
- Most banks
- Federal, provincial and municipal buildings
- Post offices
The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule and GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule. There are no scheduled closures impacting transit service this long weekend.