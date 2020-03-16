

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19, all stemming from an outbreak at a care home in North Vancouver.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the province is also reporting 30 additional cases today, bringing the total to 103.

The only other death in Canada was in B.C. at the Lynn Valley Care Care Centre in North Vancouver, where there has been a cluster of cases.

