

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ruled in favour of Edward Rogers after he replaced five independent directors at Rogers Communications Inc.

Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick's decision validates the changes made by Rogers in opposition to the wishes of his mother and two sisters, who are also members of the board and the respondents in the case that has pitted family members against each other.

The three women questioned Edward Rogers' leadership in the battle over control of the board, saying his choice to arbitrarily nominate his own directors violated the company's governance practices.

Fitzpatrick didn't read out her decision in court, saying the reasons were lengthy and it would take hours.

Ken McEwan, a lawyer for Edward Rogers, argued in court this week his client used his authority as chair of the family trust, which has 97.5 per cent of the voting rights.

He told a hearing on Monday that Edward Rogers also had that power under a unique corporate law in B.C., where the Toronto-based company is incorporated.

