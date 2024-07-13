More than a dozen cribs have been recalled in Canada as they pose a safety risk to babies.

The Balka, Yodi and Dylan cribs made by manufacturer South Shore Furniture Ltd have caused an entrapment hazard, as the spacing between the crib slats is too wide, creating a “dangerous opening for the child, posing a risk of entrapment.”

According to Health Canada, 16 cribs are affected by the recall, and can be identified by serial numbers online.

Heath Canada recommends those impacted to immediately stop using the cribs, and to contact the manufacturer for a refund.

There have been no reported incidents or injuries in connection to the cribs in Canada, Health Canada says.

In a release published on July 12, Health Canada reminded parents and caregivers that “the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back in a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.”

For further information, consumers are urged to contact South Shore Furniture Ltd via telephone. Refunds can be requested through email.