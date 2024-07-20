A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.

On Saturday, Toronto police provided an update on the incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the area of Queen Street East and Sackville Street.

According to police, a 42-year-old pregnant woman was walking at a pedestrian crosswalk on Queen Street East when she was struck by a 2017 Black Cadillac sedan driven by a 70-year-old man.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Life-saving measures were performed to deliver and save the infant,” but on Friday, the baby died, police said in a news release on Saturday.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police, and the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

They continue to ask residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash cam footage that could help in the investigation to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.