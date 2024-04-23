A baby in a stroller survived being struck and dragged for two blocks while it was lodged in the front of a vehicle in Squamish, B.C.

Mounties say they received multiple calls that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian pushing a baby in the stroller at a crosswalk Monday night.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene in the vehicle but was found approximately two blocks away with the baby still inside the stroller, lodged into the front of the vehicle.

Police say both the pedestrian and baby have non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving medical attention.

The driver was arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Mounties are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage of the downtown Squamish area between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024