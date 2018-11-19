

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after more than 100 garbage bags believed to contain chemical waste products left over from a drug lab were found dumped on a driveway in the East Gwillimbury area in York Region.

The garbage bags were found dumped on a driveway on Woodbine Avenue, south of Herald Road, on Nov. 13.

Police said the bags were emitting a “strong chemical smell” and there were plastic canisters that were marked “corrosive.”

“Synthetic drug investigators, trained to investigate hazardous materials that may have potentially been used in clandestine drug labs, attended the scene. The contents of the bags is believed to be byproducts of synthetic drug manufacturing,” police said in a news release Monday.

The dangers posed by chemicals used in the production of synthetic drugs include fire, explosions, pollution, contamination of homes, and short and long-term health impacts for those exposed, police said.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed people dumping what may have looked like garbage in the area or anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.