The explosive devices unit (EDU) is investigating after a suspicious package was found outside Union Station on Sunday afternoon.

The discovery was made in the area of Bay and Front streets.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 2:21 p.m. for reports of a suspicious package.

No injuries have been reported.

Initially, police shut down pedestrian traffic in both directions on the west side of Bay Street. They’ve since closed the streets in both directions to vehicles as the EDU investigates.

People should expect delays in the area, say police.