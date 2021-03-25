Beaver wanders into Royal York TTC station
A beaver wandered into a TTC station on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ Jenn Abbott)
An entrance to a Toronto subway station was temporarily closed due to a wandering beaver.
According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the beaver strolled into Royal York Subway Station on Bloor Street, near the Humber Marshes, early Thursday morning.
As a result, the TTC has temporarily closed the Grenview entrance to the station “due to an animal in distress.” The station entrance has since reopened.