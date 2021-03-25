An entrance to a Toronto subway station was temporarily closed due to a wandering beaver.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the beaver strolled into Royal York Subway Station on Bloor Street, near the Humber Marshes, early Thursday morning.

As a result, the TTC has temporarily closed the Grenview entrance to the station “due to an animal in distress.” The station entrance has since reopened.

A transit user captured a photo of the beaver at the Grenview entrance and posted it to Twitter.

The TTC says that the city, police and animal control were notified.