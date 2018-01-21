

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Bentway skating trail reopened today after a closure on Saturday due to mild weather in the city.

The new skating trail, which opened earlier this month, was closed on Saturday as the daytime high hit 6 C.

Although Toronto is expected to see a high of 5 C on Sunday, the city says the rink will be open today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A special weather statement issued Saturday for Toronto is still in effect, however, Environment Canada said Sunday that the forecasted freezing rain appears to be “less significant” than previously expected.

“Updated weather guidance suggests the freezing rain threat has lessened for Monday from the Greater Toronto Area. The colder air that was expected to seep back into Southern Ontario during the day Monday will likely remain farther east across Eastern Ontario,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“The Greater Toronto Area should see mainly rain, except perhaps the northern suburbs where some patchy freezing rain may occur. The lack of Arctic air prior to the onset of precipitation will diminish the impact of slippery roads. Only a few regions may experience icy roads during the Monday evening commute.”

Colder weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday with a high of -5 C.