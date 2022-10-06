Outgoing mayor of Vaughan Maurizio Bevilacqua is endorsing Steven Del Duca in his bid to take over the top job.

Bevilacqua announced his endorsement Thursday morning while revealing a joint 10-point action plan with Del Duca on their vision for city growth.

"After serving as your Mayor for 12 years, I can tell you that this job requires integrity, thoughtfulness and a collaborative approach. I am voting for Steven Del Duca because he has the experience, energy and vision to continue delivering strong, stable and accountable leadership at City Hall,” Bevilacqua wrote in a statement.

The action plan outlined in their 'Bevilacqua-Del Duca Accord' includes, respect for your hard-earned tax dollars by keeping property taxes low, a people-focused government, dedication to environmental sustainability and a focus on fighting gridlock.

Bevilacqua announced in June, on his 62nd birthday, that he would not be seeking another term in office.

Bevilacqua got his start in politics as a Liberal MP in 1988 then transitioned to local politics in 2010 when he was first elected mayor, and won re-election by huge margins in 2014 and 2018.

The outgoing mayor has not said what he plans to do next.

Del Duca announced in Aug. that he would be running to become the city’s next mayor, while pledging to address a huge concern for many, traffic gridlock.

The former Ontario Liberal Party leader stepped down from the role in June immediately following his crushing loss in the provincial election.

Del Duca has lived in Vaughan for the past 35 years with his wife, two daughters and two dogs.

There are a total of seven candidates running in Vaughan's mayoral race, including long-time north Concord/Thornhill Councillor Sandra Yeung Racco.

Voters head to the polls on Oct. 24.