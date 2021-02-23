

James McCarten, The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden have kicked off the U.S. president's first bilateral meeting since taking office last month.

Biden was in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, flanked by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau took part in the meeting from Ottawa.

The two leaders exchanged warm greetings, despite the fact that the bilateral summit was being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau was effusive in his praise of Biden's agenda on climate change, noting that U.S. leadership on the file had been absent for the last four years.

Freeland congratulated Harris on her status as the first woman to be elected vice-president, calling her victory an inspiration to girls of colour from across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.