

Web staff, CP24.com





Investigators believe a bird may have been sucked into the engine air intake of the Snowbirds jet that crashed in Kamloops, B.C. last month, killing Capt. Jennifer Casey and seriously injuring the plane's pilot.

On May 17, a Tutor jet flown by Capt. Richard MacDougall and carrying Casey took off from Kamloops airport and crashed a short time later.

Casey and MacDougall both ejected, but Casey did not survive.

Investigators say a bird was spotted near the centre of the aircraft just after take-off.

"A detailed analysis of video footage recovered for the investigation revealed one bird in very close proximity to the aircraft right engine intake (see red circle in picture above) during the critical phase of take-off," an initial report read.

The bird could have knocked out the jet's single engine, causing the crash.

Investigators say they will also be studying "performance of the escape system" in the course of the investigation.