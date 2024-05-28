Toronto police have released a video of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl last Saturday.

The incident happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the girl exited a bus and was approached by an unknown man. He allegedly followed her and then sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, police shared short footage of the suspect walking on a sidewalk. He is described as 25 to 35 years old, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, has a medium muscular build, and has short black hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, black shoes with a white sole and a chain around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.