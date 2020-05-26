It was a strange scene for residents of a Markham neighbourhood when a black bear was spotted wandering the streets on Monday night.

One witness told CP24 that they saw the small bear on Saffron Street, in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Ninth Line, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Video from a security camera in the area shows police officers in a cruiser slowly following the animal down the street.

York Regional Police say the bear, who was not acting aggressively, was tracked out of the neighbourhood to a green space north of Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police told CP24 on Tuesday morning that the bear has not been spotted since.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified.