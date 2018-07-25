

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman is entering the contest for the job his father once held.

CP24 has learned that Blayne Lastman will file his nomination papers to run for mayor on Thursday.

Lastman is best known for running the Bad Boy furniture empire that his father started.

A biography on the Bad Boys website describes Blayne Lastman as a manager with “drive and passion.”

“Never afraid to make waves, Blayne has continued in his father's footsteps by creating a stir in all areas of the media,” the bio states.

It goes on to boast about his ability to attract attention to the store over the years by using Bill and Hillary Clinton impersonators in ads and partnering with wrestling stars.

Mel Lastman served as mayor of North York for years before becoming the first mayor of the amalgamated City of Toronto in 1998.

The former mayor said last week that he was surprised to learn that his son is interested in running for mayor, but he nevertheless thinks that he would do a good job because he “loves people” and is “thoroughly honest.”

Current Mayor John Tory is running for a second term in office and with the deadline to file nomination papers on Friday, few other well-known challengers have emerged so far.

Responding to word last week that Blayne Lastman might run, Tory said he looks forward to a “spirited campaign.”

Lastman is expected to formally file his nomination papers at city hall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.