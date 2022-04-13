

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Heavy snow and strong winds were combining in a spring blizzard expected to last several days across southern Manitoba and a section of southeastern Saskatchewan.

Schools were closed in many areas, roads were shut down and most flights at Winnipeg's international airport were cancelled Wednesday. The National Hockey League postponed a scheduled game between the Winnipeg Jets and the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Environment Canada and other government agencies in Manitoba were warning people to avoid driving.

“We have winds gusting to 62 km/h ... and could see gusts of 70 km/h ... (so) visibility is being reduced to 400 metres and could be reduced quite a bit less still,” Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Wednesday morning.

Forecasters initially expected up to 80 centimetres of snow in the hills of western Manitoba and 60 centimetres in Winnipeg before the storm's expected end on Friday. However, it was appearing the totals would be about 20 centimetres less in each area.

Lesser amounts, closer to 25 centimetres, were forecast for communities, including Carlyle, in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Highway closures included much of the Trans-Canada Highway through Manitoba and the Perimeter Highway surrounding Winnipeg.

Temperatures were expected to stay below freezing for the next few days, so the post-storm cleanup could take awhile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.