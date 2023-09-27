The Toronto Blue Jays’ care organization Super September 50/50 grand prize is set to be the largest in major league baseball history and will turn the winner into an overnight multi-millionaire.

As of Wednesday, total September 50/50 sales have reached $3,290,000. The sum reached by the end of the month will be awarded to the draw's grand prize winner.

Runner-ups will be eligible to win autographed memorabilia, an all-inclusive vacation, and a year’s worth of groceries.

From May to August, Jays' Care draws a 50/50 winner each homestand game, but with September comes "mega jackpot" season, when sales are combined throughout the entire month.

There are four days left to buy a ticket for the draw. Ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

The Super September 50/50 Jackpot continues its record-setting pace, now over $3 MILLION! Don't miss your chance to become Ontario's next millionaire! ��



Get your tickets right now: https://t.co/drlkRfcHe6 pic.twitter.com/2Zy4OHyApl — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) September 24, 2023

PLAYOFF ODDS GOOD: FAN ANALYTICS

The Blue Jays kicked off their final homestand of the season Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to the Yankees.

Still, all signs point to Toronto playing baseball into October. The odds of the Jays clinching a wild card spot look good at 95.2 per cent, according to baseball analytics website FanGraphs.com.