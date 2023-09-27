Blue Jays' 50/50 winner to take home largest grand prize in MLB history
Jays Care Foundation 50/50 draw from home (Photo courtesy: Jays Care Foundation)
Share:
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2023 11:04AM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays’ care organization Super September 50/50 grand prize is set to be the largest in major league baseball history and will turn the winner into an overnight multi-millionaire.
As of Wednesday, total September 50/50 sales have reached $3,290,000. The sum reached by the end of the month will be awarded to the draw's grand prize winner.
Runner-ups will be eligible to win autographed memorabilia, an all-inclusive vacation, and a year’s worth of groceries.
From May to August, Jays' Care draws a 50/50 winner each homestand game, but with September comes "mega jackpot" season, when sales are combined throughout the entire month.
There are four days left to buy a ticket for the draw. Ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.
PLAYOFF ODDS GOOD: FAN ANALYTICS
The Blue Jays kicked off their final homestand of the season Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to the Yankees.
Still, all signs point to Toronto playing baseball into October. The odds of the Jays clinching a wild card spot look good at 95.2 per cent, according to baseball analytics website FanGraphs.com.