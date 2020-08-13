Ontario Education Minster Stephen Lecce says his government will allow school boards to dip into their reserve funds to improve class sizes at the elementary level, in response to criticism of their plan that originally left elementary class sizes at their pre-pandemic sizes.

Lecce says the move will unlock up to $500 million more to hire teachers and find new spaces for classrooms.

He said boards may also look to secure "alternative locations" for classrooms outside of school buildings if they cannot find any new space.

The province will also increase funding for school maintenance by $50 million to upgrade airflow and HVAC systems in schools to improve air quality in time for September.

Opposition to the Ford government's school reopening plan had mushroomed into demonstrations and threats of legal action from teachers' unions.

Speaking minutes before Minister Lecce at a news conference in Windsor Thursday, Premier Doug Ford said the province “is listening” and rolling out “enhancements” to its plan.

Asked what will happen to the concept of 10-person social circles once kids are in close proximity of around 30 other people in the classroom, Ford said the province would like to keep the classroom cohorts low.

“I know the cohorts in the schools are 15 and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Ford said.

“It’s all about being flexible and adaptable and listening. Listening is absolutely critical. You’ve got a listen to the parents, number one, and the teachers and the students obviously. We’re listening. We have the best plan.”

Ford went on to say the provincial plan included broad input and that the province will continue to make changes as necessary.

“It was a collective agreement between the health professionals and the teachers, the teachers unions, everyone had their input. So we’re going to enhance it every chance we get,” Ford said.

Since announcing the $309 million plan to restart schools, parents, teachers and opposition leaders have drawn attention to what they say is an obvious flaw, students in elementary grades will not be guaranteed to have adequate physical distance between them in classrooms.

Guidance from the province's top epidemiologists and pediatricians called for at least one metre of distance between desks and tables, with two metres encouraged.

Last week, Lecce suggested there was more the province could do to allow proper distancing in classrooms.

Concern about distancing has sparked a protest on the lawn of Queen's Park showing paper cut outs of children sitting too closely together in a classroom and a petition calling for average class sizes to be made drastically smaller secured 223,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

Several teachers' union leaders even suggested they are considering legal action against the Ford government to force them to allow for physical distancing in classrooms.

Premier Ford has repeatedly said his plan for reopening schools was informed by only the best medical advice available, and that parents in other provinces are envious of the plan.