

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The body of a 28-year-old who went missing Friday in the Niagara River has been found, Niagara police say.

Emergency crews were called to the river on Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after a report of three people being in the water in distress.

Police said a bystander rescued a 29-year-old woman and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A child was also rescued and was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

On Saturday afternoon, police said the woman has died in hospital. The child remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said the body of the third person, identified as a 28-year-old Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, of Fort Erie, was recovered by divers from the river near Jarvis Street around 1:30 p.m.

Brooks, police said, was wanted on an attempted murder charge in relation to the child, as well as breach of probation.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident are asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9369.