A man was found dead in Lake Ontario following a drowning at Sunnyside Beach on Sunday evening.

Police say that emergency personnel responded to the west-end beach shortly after 7:30 p.m.

A man was reported to have gone missing in the water, and first responders commenced a search of the area upon arrival.

Police say the man’s body was recovered shortly after 9 p.m.

The drowning was accidental, police say, but they are still investigating how the incident happened.