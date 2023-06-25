Body recovered after accidental drowning at Sunnyside Beach
Police say that emergency personnel responded to the west-end beach shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Published Sunday, June 25, 2023 11:15PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2023 11:15PM EDT
A man was found dead in Lake Ontario following a drowning at Sunnyside Beach on Sunday evening.
A man was reported to have gone missing in the water, and first responders commenced a search of the area upon arrival.
Police say the man’s body was recovered shortly after 9 p.m.
The drowning was accidental, police say, but they are still investigating how the incident happened.