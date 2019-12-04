

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Bombardier Inc. says it has secured a long-term lease from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to build its flagship business jet at Pearson airport.

The plane-and-train maker says preliminary work is underway at the new site in Mississauga, Ont., with production scheduled to begin in 2023.

The high-tech plant would take over final assembly of Bombardier's Global business jet line, which is currently assembled about 20 kilometres away at the company's Downsview facility.

Bombardier says the one-million-square-foot factory will house thousands of employees who carry out highly skilled tasks such as attaching the wings to the fuselage.

The Global 7500, along with the new Global 5500 and 6500, come partly as a response to products from rival business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. as demand for the larger jetliners keeps rising.

Bombardier has continued to ramp up production of the 7500, which is scheduled for between 15 and 20 deliveries this year, though only two had been delivered as of Sept. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.