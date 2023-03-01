Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges following an alleged carjacking in the Mount Dennis area.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Weston Road Tuesday night for a robbery.

According to police, two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when three male suspect wearing masks approached.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victims get out, police said. The victims then got out of the vehicle and fled the area while the suspects got in and drove away.

When officers tracked down the vehicle, the suspects fled on foot. One suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and the vehicle was recovered.

A 15-year-old Toronto boy has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, failing to comply with a release order, and disobeying a court order. He cannot be named the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two other suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing and have not yet been identified. However police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police.