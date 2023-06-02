A 15-year-old boy is facing a long list of charges after a stabbing in Oshawa on Thursday night.

It happened at around 5:15 p.m. near Ritson Road North and Adelaide Avenue East.

Police say that the suspect approached a group of youths while brandishing a knife, prompting them to run.

It is alleged that the 18-year-old brother of one of the youths then intervened and was stabbed by the suspect.

He sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the chest and then fled the area on foot and was taken into custody following a foot pursuit,” police said in a Friday news release.

The suspect is facing eight charges, including aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is not being named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.