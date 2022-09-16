Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy and are looking for three other suspects after one person was carjacked in Scarborough last weekend.

Officers initially responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sesame Street on Sept. 10.

Police arrived to learn that one person had their car stolen at knifepoint.

According to police, the victim drove their vehicle to a parking lot, where they and two women agreed to meet.

The victim then drove the two women to another location, police said. A short time later, all three got out of the vehicle and stood nearby.

Police said two males wearing masks subsequently approached the victim and brandished a knife, demanding the keys to the vehicle.

The victim gave their keys, and the two males and two women fled the area in the vehicle.

Police began an investigation of the incident, and investigators were able to identify one of the male suspects. As a result, on Thursday, they executed a search warrant at his residence.

Police said the suspect was at home during the search and was taken into custody. Officers also allegedly found the clothes worn by the suspect during the carjacking and seized them.

On Friday evening, police announced that they had charged a 16-year-old Toronto boy with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over and failing to comply with probation.

His name cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the victim's vehicle had been recovered. They continue to search for the remaining three suspects. The second male suspect is described as Black, 20 years old, and has a slim build.

One of the female suspects is described as light-skinned, 20 years of age, with a slim build, brown hair and braces on her teeth, while the other is described as Black with a slim build and brown curly hair.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).