Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the city’s west end but are still seeking a second underage suspect.

Police say that two boys entered the pharmacy near St. Clair Avenue and Jane Street sometime on Tuesday.

It is alleged that one of the boys jumped over the counter while clutching a handgun and then demanded narcotics and cash.

Police say that the pair obtained a quantity of cash and drugs and then fled the pharmacy to an awaiting stolen vehicle.

However, the boys were unable to get the vehicle in motion and subsequently left the area on foot.

Police say that officers from 12 Division “quickly responded” and were able to locate and arrest one of the boys nearby.

At the time of the arrest officers recovered a replica handgun as well as the cash and narcotics that were stolen during the robbery, police say.

The suspect has since been charged with seven offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police continue to search for a second boy in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, roughly five-foot-eight in height with a thin build. He is believed to be about 15 years old.