Boy, 17, charged in stabbing of two teens at Oshawa mall
The exterior of the Oshawa Centre is seen. (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 1:24PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- A teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing incident at a mall in Oshawa, Ont.
Investigators say two teens were stabbed during a fight at the Oshawa Centre on July 9 and were sent to hospital.
Durham Regional Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Police say a 17 year-old boy turned himself in on Thursday.
He was charged with multiple offences including aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say the two victims remain in hospital.