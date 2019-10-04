

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A two-year-old boy is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

It happened in the area of Richmond Street West and Simcoe Street, just south of Queen Street West, around 7:30 p.m.

A witness told CP24 that a truck was clearing the intersection when the child, who was crossing the road with his mother, was struck.

The child reportedly ended up partially under the truck.

Toronto paramedics said the child was taken to a hospital. The injuries are not serious.

Toronto police said they are investigating.