A three-year-old boy is dead and his older sister was critically injured after they and their father were struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said the two kids and their father were crossing the street on Montebello Gardens Court in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, east of Highway 427, just after 11 a.m., when the family was struck by a vehicle.

“There was definitely some crossing of the street and the motor vehicle was making a turn off of this court, Montebello, and struck the family it appears,” Sgt. Brett Moore with Traffic Services said.

“The driver is cooperating and [was] on scene. This is not a fail-to-remain investigation. Initial reports that it was but I can tell folks that it’s not,” he said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other child, who police said is either seven or eight years old, was rushed to SickKids Hospital via an emergency run in critical condition.

The children’s father was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the driver was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

CP24 spoke to a man who identified himself as Egidio who said he is the husband of the 82-year-old driver.

He said his wife drives to therapy every two weeks and called him immediately after the collision occurred asking him to come to the scene.

Egidio said his wife told him the children were running across the street at the time of the collision.

A resident in the area and told CP24 that drivers often speed along the street.

“People fly around this street, I think they miss the highway or I don’t know why. But they fly around this street and fly left without stopping often,” she said.

“I can’t even fathom what the poor father and the mother are going through right now. I have two little kids and I don’t have words, to be honest.”

Police are currently on scene and the intersection is closed to all traffic.

Investigators say reconstruction crews are gathering evidence and are expected to be on scene for the rest of the afternoon.

The cause of the collision is unknown but police said unfavourable road conditions don’t appear to be a factor.

“Today’s almost a perfect day in terms of road conditions. Pretty clear what’s going on here, it’s not like winter time where it would be more of a factor but those are all of the things that reconstructionists look for and look at and so do we,” Moore said.

Police say there was an adult female witness at the scene who left and police would like to speak with her again.

Investigators are also urging anyone with dashcam footage and any witnesses to come forward.

“Our team is desperately hoping we can hear from anybody with some dash(board) camera (footage). We’re going to be speaking with the TTC, we know that their vehicles have cameras as well, and any eyewitnesses,” Moore said.