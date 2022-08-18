Boy critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mimico
Toronto police are investigating a collision that sent a boy to the hospital with critical injuries.
Share:
Published Thursday, August 18, 2022 7:54PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 18, 2022 8:29PM EDT
A boy is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mimico on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Albert Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West around 7:30 p.m. for a collision.
They arrived to find a child with serious, life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the collision.