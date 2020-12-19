A young boy is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a storm pond in Milton Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a storm management pond on Reece Court, in the area of Tremaine Road and Derry Road, around 2:30 p.m. for a water rescue.

In a news release, Halton Regional Police say two boys ventured onto the frozen pond and fell through the thin ice.

“One boy was able to remove himself from the pond after trying to help the other boy,” police say.

The boy then ran to a nearby home and asked for help.

When emergency crews arrived, they began searching the pond. After 15 minutes, they were able to locate the missing boy, and life-saving measures were administered to the boy.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where life-saving efforts are still continuing.

Police say the child’s family has been notified.

Residents are being reminded to stay away from bodies of water as they are dangerous in the early stage of winter.

“Any ice formed is still not stable or dense enough to support weight. Please remind your children to stay clear of ponds and other bodies of water without an adult present and if you’re unsure about ice surfaces, then stay safe and just stay off icy surfaces,” police said.