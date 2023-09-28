Boy rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in east end
Published Thursday, September 28, 2023 6:56PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2023 6:56PM EDT
A boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.
The collision occurred in the Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say the boy's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.