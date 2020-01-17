

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A young boy with autism has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood.

Crews responded to a one-alarm house fire on Mammoth Hall Trail, in the area of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East, at around 1:25 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a working fire and smoke coming from a second-floor bedroom.

District Fire Chief John Noble told CP24 that the boy initially climbed out of a second floor window to get on to the roof but then went back inside, where he was rescued by firefighters.

Noble said that it appears as though the boy was home alone at the time of the fire.

He is belived to be between 10 and 12 years old, Noble said.

The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause is not yet known but Noble said that it is believed that it started in the kitchen.