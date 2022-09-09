Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle as they continue to investigate the vicious attack of a Brampton media personality outside of his home last month.

Joti Singh Mann was climbing into a Jeep parked in his driveway on the morning of Aug. 4 when he was approached by a man wielding an axe.

Video obtained from the scene shows the suspect swinging the blade into the vehicle’s driver’s side window after Mann shut the door, popping the glass from its frame.

Two other men then join in on the attack, pulling Mann from his car.

One of those men was armed with a machete, which was then used on the attack.

The violence eventually came to a stop after Mann’s mother ran out into the street to intervene. However, Mann sustained serious injuries, including the loss of a toe.

In a release issued on Friday, Peel police made a renewed appeal for information in the case, which is being investigated as an attempted murder.

They also released an image of a vehicle that they say was used by the suspects.

It is described as a blue Chevrolet Cruze 4-door, with hubcaps, chrome trim and tinted windows.

The update comes one week after Mann spoke with CTV News Toronto about the attack, revealing that he was beaten with a with a machete and axe, pepper-sprayed, and Tasered.

He told the network that he has developed post-traumatic stress disorder, has been plagued by nightmares, and does not sleep more than three hours at a time.