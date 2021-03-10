A funeral home in Brampton has been temporarily shut down after it allegedly allowed more than 60 people to gather indoors, despite COVID-19 limits on gatherings.

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) has temporarily suspended the licence of Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre and the licence of the manager in charge, Puneet Singh Aujla.

The BAO says the centre allowed more than 60 people to gather indoors on at least one occasion, thus failing to comply with public health directives and BAO directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The centre also failed to comply with other unspecified conditions of licensure, according to the BAO.

As of Mar. 15, the centre and Aujla will not be allowed to operate for 15 days.

“BCVC and Mr. Aujla have accepted the temporary suspensions and the additional of conditions placed on their licences,” the BAO says in a press release.

On Monday, Peel region entered the grey lockdown level of the province’s tiered COVID-19 response framework. This means that funeral services are limited to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.