Peel police have advised the public that a school is in lockdown following reports of a gun being posted on social media by a student.

Police say the reports concern Sandalwood Heights Secondary School, located at Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road in Brampton.

It is unclear if the gun posted to social media is a replica firearm.

Police say the school has been placed into lockdown as a precaution. Officers are on scene, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. More to come.