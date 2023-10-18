Brampton high school in lockdown following reported social media posts
A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)
Share:
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023 10:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Peel police have advised the public that a school is in lockdown following reports of a gun being posted on social media by a student.
Police say the reports concern Sandalwood Heights Secondary School, located at Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road in Brampton.
It is unclear if the gun posted to social media is a replica firearm.
Police say the school has been placed into lockdown as a precaution. Officers are on scene, and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More to come.