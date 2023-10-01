A hospital in Brampton is asking patients to seek care elsewhere due to a high volume of patients.

In a Saturday tweet, the William Osler Health System advised that the Urgent Care Centre at Peel Memorial is experiencing high patient volume and extended wait times for patients to see a physician.

In the tweet, the healthcare provider advised infants six months and younger to visit their next nearest emergency department.

Representatives for the hospital did not immediately respond to CP24’s request for further comment.