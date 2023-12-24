Investigators are looking for a 20-year-old Brampton man in connection with an alleged incident of intimate partner violence.

Peel Regional Police say Tariq Gerro is wanted for eight offences relating to an incident earlier this month, including assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and flight from a peace officer.

At the time of the incident, police said, Gerro was already on release for multiple violent offences.

Police believe he may be operating a silver 2022 four-door Honda Civic with tinted windows, and the Ontario license plate CPLZ036.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police, but warn the public not to approach the suspect since he may be armed.