

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 31-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges after a 14-year-old girl was lured online and later sexually assaulted.

Peel Regional Police said the man, posing as a 17-year-old, began chatting with the girl through a social media platform in October 2018.

After several months of conversations, the man and the girl met at a residence earlier this month where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Neil Boni was arrested in connection with this investigation on Sunday. He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, harassing communications and mischief.

Boni was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Investigators said they believe the man used the handle “West6North” on the online platform and went by the name “Gobiii.” Anyone who had contact with Boni is asked to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).