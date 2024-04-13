A third suspect has been charged in connection with a home invasion in Brampton last November that saw one resident struck by gunfire and assaulted with a firearm.

On Saturday, Peel Regional Police announced the latest arrest in the Nov. 25, 2023, incident at a residence near Sandalwood Parkway West and McLaughlin Road.

According to police, four suspects allegedly used force to enter the home, and once inside, they demanded money and property.

“During the home invasion, a shot was fired by one of the suspects, and one of the occupants was struck and assaulted with the firearm and sustained injuries that required medical attention,” police allege.

The suspects were able to steal a quantity of property before fleeing the residence, police said.

On March 21, police announced two people had been arrested in the case and laid a combined 20 charges against them.

Investigators took a third suspect, 24-year-old Tyrese Williams of Brampton, into custody on Wednesday. Police alleged the man had a loaded 9mm firearm with ammunition during his arrest.

Williams is facing 13 charges, including two counts of robbery and two counts of using an imitation firearm.

In addition to the home invasion, his charges also stem from two other robberies in which police believe he was involved.

The first occurred on Jan. 23 in a parking lot near Mavis Road and Dundas Street in Mississauga. Police said a victim was seated in their vehicle when a suspect armed with a firearm approached on foot and demanded money.

After allegedly striking the victim in the head with the gun, the suspect proceeded to search the vehicle for valuables. Police said a quantity of property and the vehicle’s keys were stolen.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The other incident occurred on March 6 in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard. Police said two victims, for undisclosed reasons, prearranged to meet the suspect.

“Upon meeting, the suspect produced a handgun and made demands for the victim’s vehicle,” police allege, adding that one victim was struck head with the gun.

The suspects fled on foot after being unable to take any property of the victim’s vehicle.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Williams was bound by a weapons prohibition relating to previous convictions for robbery.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, said police, who anticipate more charges could be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.