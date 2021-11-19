Police are looking for a Brampton man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Toronto house party last spring.

It happened in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Dupont Street on March 28, police said in a news release issued Friday.

At that time, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who was also attending the party.

An investigation into the incident began on Nov. 1.

Ricardo Pereira Cabral, 42, of Brampton, is wanted for sexual assault in connection with the incident.

He is described by police as standing five-foot-seven inches tall with a muscular build, short brown hair, and facial stubble. Cabral has tattoos on his chest, both his arms and hands, as well as a diamond design on his neck.

Both of Cabral’s ears are pierced, as is his nose. He also has what’s known as a dermal piercing under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.