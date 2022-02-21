Officials say that they remain concerned about flooding in Brampton’s Churchville neighbourhood and are asking residents to pay close attention to the changing conditions over the next 48 hours.

About 100 homes near Churchville Road and Steeles Avenue West had to be evacuated after broken up ice created a blockage along an elbow in the Credit River last Thursday.

Since then crews have been using heavy machinery to break up the ice and pump water out of low-lying areas in the neighbourhood but with heavy rain in the forecast for Monday night and into Tuesday morning there are concerns that river could once again overflow its banks, putting nearby homes at risk.

“We are going to watch the weather, we're going to look into precipitation and we're going to work with Credit Valley Conservation to understand any of the modeling that may come down and we will be on scene advising residents, but we want them to be cognizant of what's happening too,” Brampton fire Chief Bill Boyes told reporters at a briefing on Monday morning. “Take any measures they can and if they're in their homes, make sure that they have an emergency kit in case they do have to leave.”

Boyes said that crews have been working to break up the blockage in the Credit River since last week.

He said that while water is now flowing it continues to be restricted by the portions of the blockage that remain in place.

The expectation, he said, is that it will take a “couple more days” to fully break up the blockage.

Environment Canada has said that 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is likely to fall in the GTA over the next 24 hours.

“We do have three large pumps, you can probably see two behind me, that are working to pump out water. So that is mitigating some of the flood related issues in the area,” Boyes said. “But if we see water levels rise beyond the capacity of our pumps, and depending on how much precipitation falls, we'll be here and then we will proactively advise residents if they do need to leave.”

According to Boyes, only six of the 100 homes that were evacuated last week remain unoccupied.