A 41-year-old Brampton woman has been arrested after she allegedly defrauded victims of more than $35,000 in an airline ticket scam.

Peel police said the woman claimed that she was an Air Canada employee and offered cheap airline tickets on Kijiji between 2018 and 2019.

Several victims purchased tickets from the woman who communicated with them only through Whatsapp, police said.

The victims would later discover that their tickets had been cancelled on the day of their flights.

On Thursday, Amarjeet Kaur Saini was charged with defrauding the public. She was released with conditions and will appear in court in December.

Police said $35,465.70 is the total amount of money that has been defrauded to date.

Police believed there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.