

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 28-year-old Brampton woman is facing seven charges after a Lexus sedan was spotted driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 last weekend.

York Regional Police chopper Air2 was called to Highway 407 near Keele street on July 27 at 2 a.m. for a report of a black Lexus sedan heading east in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The chopper arrived to find the vehicle cruising the wrong way, coming within one lane of oncoming cars.

Several OPP cruisers pursued the vehicle from the westbound lanes while the crew of the chopper directed them on how to safely intercept the vehicle.

The driver entered a construction zone as officers closed in.

The driver eventually realized they were heading the wrong way and pulled a slow U-turn near Ninth Line as two OPP cruisers approached and boxed them in.

Officers approached the stopped vehicle and immediately took the driver of the car into custody.

An open bottle of rum and cannabis was allegedly found inside.

The driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80mgs, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and several other offences.