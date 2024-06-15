A 32-year-old woman from Brampton has been arrested and charged with impaired driving for the third time in the span of 15 months, say police.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that on May 30 a motorist crashed their vehicle into the front of a home in Mississauga. The driver fled the area as police arrived, they said.

No one in the residence was injured.

On June 13, PRP’s Safer Roads Team identified and arrested Susanna Cherian, 32, of Brampton.

She was charged with dangerous operation, obstruct police, impaired operation, fail to remain, fail to give required information, and breach of probation order. Cherian was held for a bail hearing and appeared before a judge.

Police said that this is the accused’s third arrest in the last 15 months for “similar related offences.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PRP’s Road Safety Services Safer Roads Team at 905-453-2121, ext. 3750, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.